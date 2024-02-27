Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Buys 5,773 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 3.3% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.16% of Booking worth $176,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,208,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $16.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,483.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,449. The firm has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,383.18 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,576.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,256.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

