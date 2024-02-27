Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Buys 21,108 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the period. Sysco comprises 1.0% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $51,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $81.17. The stock had a trading volume of 878,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.74.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

