Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,374 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties comprises approximately 0.9% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.48% of Healthpeak Properties worth $48,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,929,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 105.4% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 498,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 255,854 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PEAK shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.