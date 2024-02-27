Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 24,586 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 6.98% of Luxfer worth $24,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXFR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 333,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 192,180 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXFR traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 51,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,466. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $210.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.62%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

