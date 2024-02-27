Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 175,862 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,862 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for about 1.2% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.57% of CarMax worth $63,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in CarMax by 42.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 6.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 34.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,920. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

