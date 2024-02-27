Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.29

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.29 and last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 31426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Valvoline Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Valvoline by 967.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 145,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 131,542 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Valvoline by 29.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 911,073 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

