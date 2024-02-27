Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 3807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $507.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva during the first quarter valued at $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

