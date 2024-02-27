Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.36% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HERO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 279,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,689,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

Shares of HERO stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $21.57.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.