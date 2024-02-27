Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 612 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE FMS opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. HSBC raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.