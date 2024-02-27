Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global X Health & Wellness ETF worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 6,046.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the second quarter worth $335,000.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BFIT opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $23.51.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

The Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in companies whose revenue or main business purpose is encompassed by a cross- sector definition of health and wellness. Equities in this fund come from developed countries.

