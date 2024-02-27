Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 452 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth $387,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.