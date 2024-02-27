Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 165 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.93 and a fifty-two week high of $90.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

