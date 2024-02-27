Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,328,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 39.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 41.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 42.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Allegion Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

