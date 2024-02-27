Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $991,000 Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,207,000 after acquiring an additional 395,289 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.4% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 73,274 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 624,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $15,899,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TD opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $66.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Get Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.