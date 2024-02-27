Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $934,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 211,037 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 44.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

F opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.