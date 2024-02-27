Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

