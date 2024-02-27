Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $782.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $742.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $651.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,051 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,123. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

