Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

