Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 206 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MA opened at $474.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $475.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

