Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 208 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 35,142 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 102,882 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock opened at $118.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $120.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.42.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

