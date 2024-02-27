Vacasa (VCSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Vacasa to post earnings of ($6.82) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vacasa Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of VCSA opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $237.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at Vacasa

In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,653.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,085. Corporate insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vacasa by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $10,941,000. 36.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

