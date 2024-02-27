VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

VAALCO Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

EGY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. 261,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.26. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 95,474 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

