UWM (UWMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
UWM Stock Performance
UWMC opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. UWM has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $612.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in UWM by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter worth $599,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in UWM by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 24,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of UWM by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About UWM
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
