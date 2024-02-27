UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.05 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00007694 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and $5.25 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00129388 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,325,944 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,332,955.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.34479732 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,392,022.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

