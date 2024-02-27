Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.04, but opened at $29.01. Unity Software shares last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 12,493,451 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,422 shares in the company, valued at $33,522,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,522,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,156 shares of company stock worth $11,994,688. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Unity Software by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

