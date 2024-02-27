Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Raised to $35.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.31.

U opened at $33.04 on Friday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.52.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $100,358.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,111,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,147,511.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $100,358.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,111,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,147,511.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,994,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,128,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,382,000 after buying an additional 308,410 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,440,000 after buying an additional 712,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $379,180,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,392,000 after buying an additional 1,170,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

