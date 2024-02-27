United States Steel Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 62,447 put options on the company. This is an increase of 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,755 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Down 0.4 %

X stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 525,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.04. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on X shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

