United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $147.70 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

