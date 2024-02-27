United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in United Community Banks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

