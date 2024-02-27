Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Raises Dividend to GBX 23.60 Per Share

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.60 ($0.30) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UTG stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 983.50 ($12.47). The company had a trading volume of 203,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,016.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 962.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,818.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. Unite Group has a 52 week low of GBX 834.28 ($10.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,069 ($13.56).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UTG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.06) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,155 ($14.65) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,052 ($13.34) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,099.57 ($13.95).

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

