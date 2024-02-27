UMH Properties (UMH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect UMH Properties to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:UMH opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -341.67%.
UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.
