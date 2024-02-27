Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Raised by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.00.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.6 %

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $559.88. The stock had a trading volume of 54,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,098. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $561.19.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

