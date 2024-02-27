UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Down 3.9%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $206.81 and last traded at $207.30. 15,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 58,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.72.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $3,660,614.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,022,835.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 36.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

