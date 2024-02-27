UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $8.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $112.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.41. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.