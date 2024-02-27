UBS Group Increases ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $87.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OKE. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.54. 2,496,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,898. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $75.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

