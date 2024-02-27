UBS Group Boosts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $100.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of Trex stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,342. Trex has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average of $72.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trex will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,248,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,486,000 after acquiring an additional 96,324 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after acquiring an additional 776,165 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,638,000 after acquiring an additional 660,536 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

