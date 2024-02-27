UBS Group Begins Coverage on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Get Insmed alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Insmed

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $849,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $204,205.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,721.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $849,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth about $53,000.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.