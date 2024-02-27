U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.0 %
USPH stock opened at $101.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $78.08 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on USPH
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Physical Therapy
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.