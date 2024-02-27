U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of U-Haul from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.73. U-Haul has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $73.03.

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $192,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,243.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U-Haul by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 250,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,262,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in U-Haul by 28,416.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 374,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U-Haul by 1.0% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 176,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

