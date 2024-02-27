Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,661.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921,431 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,424,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 180.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,781 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 385,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.