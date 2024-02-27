Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Sells 7,421 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.5% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.67. 17,303,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,744,895. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $440.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.76.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

