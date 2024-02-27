Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Reduces Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Cameco makes up 0.1% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,451,000 after buying an additional 250,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cameco by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,973,000 after purchasing an additional 713,888 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,553,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 506,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 94,046 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

