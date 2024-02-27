Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 561 PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at $501,089,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in PDD by 14.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 32.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PDD by 3,780.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the second quarter worth about $179,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.76. 3,501,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,373,829. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The firm has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

