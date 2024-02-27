Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.4% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 102.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $205,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,051 shares of company stock worth $10,538,123. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $14.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $764.82. The stock had a trading volume of 544,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $742.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $651.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

