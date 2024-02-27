Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Has $134,000 Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. trimmed its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,630 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets makes up about 0.1% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. 14,820,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,014,811. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,130.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $489,130.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,443,813 shares of company stock valued at $17,101,709. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

