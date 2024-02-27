Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

DFAS opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $60.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

