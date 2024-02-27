Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $216.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $218.36. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.82.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

