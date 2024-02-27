Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1,715.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,974,083,000 after acquiring an additional 321,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,155,000 after acquiring an additional 297,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,670,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,849,000 after acquiring an additional 198,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $253.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,550. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.