Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GS opened at $394.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $396.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,153 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

