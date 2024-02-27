Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

DFAT stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

